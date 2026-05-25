One of the wildest moments from AEW Double or Nothing’s Stadium Stampede has now been confirmed as happening live in front of fans in attendance.

During the chaotic match, Jack Perry appeared to mow down Mark Davis with a bus before later crashing the vehicle through a golf cart and into a parked car in the arena lot. The over-the-top stunt immediately sparked speculation online, with some fans questioning whether the segment had been pre-taped due to the dangerous nature of the spot and the fact that it took place outside the arena itself.

Apparently, it was very real.

And very live.

Twitter user Joe Ferro shared footage and confirmation showing that fans inside the venue witnessed the crash sequence as it unfolded during the match (see video below).

The Stadium Stampede bout featured a stacked lineup, with Perry teaming alongside Chris Jericho, The Elite’s Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, as well as The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

They ultimately picked up the win over the combined teams of Don Callis Family representatives Andrade El Idolo and Mark Davis, The Demand faction members Bishop Kaun, Ricochet and Toa Liona, and The Dogs pairing of Clark Connors and David Finlay.

The insanity level for Stadium Stampede definitely delivered again this year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.