AEW has released the latest edition of the “Shot of Brandi” series featuring Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and former world champion Chris Jericho. Rhodes cooks some spaghetti and meatballs for the Demo God while they enjoy a vodka and club soda concoction.

The AEW Unrivaled series has released new action figures of Dustin and Cody Rhodes, which models their classic meeting at AEW’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay per view back in 2019. The bout was considered an early classic, and was the last time the brothers faced off in singles-action together. See images below.