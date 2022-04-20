Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have tied the knot.

Kross and Scarlett were in Anchorage, Alaska earlier this month to work the WrestlePro Alaska 3rd Anniversary event, which took place on Saturday, April 9 at the Egan Convention Center. Scarlett defeated Freya The Slaya, while Kross defeated Dan Maff.

Kross took to Instagram today and revealed that WrestlePro wasn’t the only reason they traveled to The Last Frontier as they were married the day before the event.

Kross posted a letter to social media and noted that they took a helicopter to a glacier for a private ceremony while in the state. They originally were not going to share the intimate video package with the public, but they decided to after all.

Scarlett also posted about the ceremony and wrote, “We eloped on a glacier! [snowflake emoji] [helicopter emoji] Thank you so much to @wildheartsevents @thewildandbeloved @rachelstruve.photography @vibe.artistry @cassiethompson for making our adventure elopement possible! #knikglacier #glacierelopement #alaskaelopement #alaskawedding #adventureelopement”

Kross and Scarlett have been together for several years now. They announced their engagement back on September 23, 2021.

Below is Kross’ full Instagram post, along with the full wedding ceremony video posted to YouTube:

Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally). We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all. Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in brining joy into our lives. Sincerely,

Kevin & Elizabeth

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.