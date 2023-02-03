WWE is set to air an angle with several Superstars from a NASCAR race on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX.

As seen in the video below, WWE Superstars raced with NASCAR at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night. Rey Mysterio beat Dominik Mysterio in a race, and the post-race celebration included Rey and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

However, Dominik confronted his father after the race and threw a helmet at him. Finn Balor and Damian Priest then joined in to help Dominik as the video ends.

The full scene will air during tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE is expected to announce Mysterio vs. Mysterio for WrestleMania 39 in the coming weeks.

Below is the aforementioned clip from LA Memorial Coliseum:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.