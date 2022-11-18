Thursday’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling was headlined by the first-ever Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match, which saw Sami Callihan defeat Eric Young.

In order to win the Double Jeopardy match, you must make your opponent bleed before pinning them. The match was held under No DQ and no count-out rules, and everyone else was banned from ringside so that Young and Callihan could settle the score once and for all.

The match was full of blood, and the bout started when Violent By Design attacked Callihan on the stage before the bell hit, as Young watched from the ring. The action included trash can shots, headbutt exchanges, biting, eye rakes, choking, and a paper cut to Young’s mouth.

Impact released footage from the match, seen below, but said the conclusion is too graphic for YouTube and Twitter. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to Impact Plus or Impact Insiders on YouTube to see the match in its entirety.

Young took to Twitter after the match and called it a win, writing, “Believe it or not in the grand scheme of things this is a massive WIN! A master piece in every sense of the word! #VBD #deathmachine #impactwrestling”

Callihan also commented, “Bleed for a living. @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV”

You can see the related video and tweets below:

The conclusion of the @TheEricYoung vs. @TheSamiCallihan match is too graphic for social media, subscribe to @IMPACTPlusApp to see the match in it's entirety – including more of the bloody angles that were not seen in the tv broadcast. ➡️https://t.co/n362K4LmZg#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FbDnLvyqMU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 18, 2022

Believe it or not in the grand scheme of things this is a massive WIN! A master piece in every sense of the word! #VBD #deathmachine #impactwrestling https://t.co/kpKz6xpBZT — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) November 18, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.