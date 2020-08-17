Video from WWE ThunderDome Construction at the Amway Center

Above is the first video from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as WWE ThunderDome construction continues.

As noted earlier today, crew members have been working 13 hour days since Sunday. They expect to be done with ThunderDome construction by Wednesday, in time for the ThunderDome kick off with Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE’s new interactive viewing experience for the residency at the Amway Center will be used for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events. ThunderDome will feature a new set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and drone cameras. You can click here for full details on the new concept.

Stay tuned for updates on ThunderDome. For those who missed it, below are the construction photos from earlier:

