Tom Brady and Logan Paul’s rivalry boiled over once again at Fanatics Fest.

The two renewed their issues after their back-and-forth earlier this year surrounding a celebrity flag football game, with the latest confrontation turning physical during the event.

Following a verbal exchange, Brady slapped Paul, prompting security and those nearby to quickly step in and separate the pair before the situation escalated further.

The rivalry began earlier this year when Brady took aim at professional wrestlers while promoting a flag football game featuring Logan Paul, saying that wrestlers’ athleticism was “cute.”

The tension appeared to have died down after the game, but resurfaced at Fanatics Fest.

Brady also has ties to WWE’s recent WrestleMania host city, as the NFL legend is part of the ownership group of the Las Vegas Raiders. The past two WrestleMania events were held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.