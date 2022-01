New WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has received his custom side plates.

Breakker, who won the strap from Tommaso Ciampa at NXT New Year’s Evil last week, will appear on tonight’s show as the era of Breakker officially kicks off.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET at this link.

Below is video of Breakker’s custom side plates being installed:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.