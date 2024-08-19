Cody Rhodes is a big deal.

Such a big deal that even Jay-Z makes time in his insanely busy schedule for a quick Facetime chat for “The American Nightmare.”

WWE shared footage of the Universal Champion with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin on a Facetime call with the hip-hop legend and pop culture icon.

The top dog in WWE spoke with Jigga Man and Rubin while checking out the set up for Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club at the Fanatics Fest NYC event over the weekend.

Additionally, Rhodes himself released footage on his X account that shows Rubin informing him that he is the top merchandise seller for WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC.

This is the case with Cody at most WWE live events, television tapings and premium live events as well, as the WWE Universal Champion frequently tops the list of merchandise-movers for all things WWE these days.