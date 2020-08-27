As seen in the video below, new WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest received his custom title plates before last night’s NXT episode.

Priest won the 5-Man Ladder Match at “Takeover: XXX” this past Saturday night to capture the vacant title.

Priest apparently began a new feud with Timothy Thatcher on last night’s show, but also has potential challengers coming up in Bronson Reed and Austin Theory.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.