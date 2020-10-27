Last night’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW went off the air as Drew McIntyre brawled with new WWE Champion Randy Orton. The show suddenly ended as Orton dropped punches on McIntyre while they were on top of the announce table.

WWE never released post-show footage of what happened next, but you can see footage of Orton and McIntyre continuing their brawl in the Twitter video below. This feed was apparently shown to fans in Canada only.

The video shows McIntyre turning it around on top of the announce table, unloading on Orton with punches. McIntyre then grabbed an ink pen and stabbed Orton in the eye with it. Orton eventually rolled off the table but McIntyre kept control as that feed ended.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for McIntyre vs. Orton after this, if anything. Orton will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22. McIntyre is expected to be a member of Team RAW for the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.

Drew McIntyre stabbed Randy Orton in the eye with a pen as RAW was going off the air. This was shown in Canada but apparently not anywhere else. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/IQyDcNsyrA — Conman167 (@conman167) October 27, 2020

