Garrett Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, was back in action ahead of the October 24 episode of AEW Collision.

Borden competed in a singles match against Kiran Grey, picking up the victory after connecting with his TKO finisher, a fireman’s carry transitioned into a cutter.

During the match, Borden also delivered multiple Stinger Splashes, showcasing some of the signature offense made famous by his father.

This marked Borden’s second match against Grey in recent months, as the two previously squared off ahead of an AEW Collision taping in September.

Borden has been training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy and is scheduled to team with his brother, Steven Borden, for the first time in November.

Meanwhile, Steven returned to AEW television this past Wednesday after suffering an injury at AEW All Out. He is scheduled to compete in the November 4 Blood & Guts match.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 10/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.