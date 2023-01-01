Monday’s annual post-Christmas live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw several Superstars make their debuts at The World’s Most Famous Arena.

As seen in the video below, WWE released footage of the following Superstars discussing and/or making their MSG debuts this past Monday night – Imperium, Karrion Kross, Legado del Fantasma, Madcap Moss, Solo Sikoa, Ridge Holland, and Hit Row.

Several of the Superstars had their friends and family in the crowd to witness their MSG debuts. Kross had his grandmother in attendance to see he and Scarlett make their MSG debuts, while Hit Row members also had a large group of friends and family.

In addition to the Superstars seen in the video below, others making their MSG debuts on Monday night were Zelina Vega and Shayna Baszler, both working their first in-ring matches at MSG.

