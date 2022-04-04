AJ Styles took a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 38, but many fans noticed AJ bleeding on his way to the ring.

There were incorrect reports on Twitter that AJ was hurt by his pyro, but video shows that he was actually cut open by bumping his head on the star-shaped entrance-way on the WrestleMania stage at AT&T Stadium.

The video can be seen below. AJ bumped his head on the structure as soon as he was making his way out after his music started up. The cut was briefly acknowledged on commentary but it didn’t seem to bother AJ at all during the match.

AJ ended up losing to Edge after a distraction by Damian Priest, who has aligned himself with Edge for a new heel stable on RAW. That new storyline is expected to continue on tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a related photo and video of AJ:

I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕#wrestlemania #AJStyles 📹 @NYCDemonD1va pic.twitter.com/F9xvuGsH5f — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 4, 2022

AJ Styles’ face is bleeding as he is walking to the ring tonight to face Edge. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f3pSqlwz63 — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) April 4, 2022

