Jim Ross made his return to the AEW Dynamite announce table during Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of the show, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

As seen in the video below, Ross came out to “Boomer Sooner” and received a pop from the crowd.

“It’s like being back with family,” he said as he sat down. “One thing I want to say is, ‘It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means!'”

JR announced his skin cancer diagnosis back in late October, and began undergoing 22 radiation treatments in late November. As noted at this link, Ross announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is now cancer-free.

Below are a few shots of JR returning to work on Wednesday night:

