John Cena delivered a promo to fan after Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view went off the air at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

As noted at this link, Cena returned after Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank main event to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, his rumored SummerSlam opponent. This was Cena’s first appearance since WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

After the show went off the air, Cena took the mic and addressed the fans in attendance, noting that he was surprised at getting cheered the way he did because he’s used to getting mixed reactions.

“So weird because I’m used to you guys telling me how much I suck. Man, this feels pretty good,” Cena said. “I see this dude’s sign over here, it says ‘if Cena shows up, we cheer.’ Is this like bizzaro world?”

Cena then declared that he is back, and not just for a “one night only” moment.

Cena announced in a post-show backstage video that he will open tonight’s RAW from Dallas. You can click here for that report with video.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s return. Below is the post-show promo he did for the crowd:

