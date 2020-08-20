Video of Johnny Gargano Getting Dropped on His Head from Tonight’s WWE NXT Opener

Tonight’s WWE NXT opener saw Johnny Gargano defeat Ridge Holland to earn the fourth spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event.
As noted after last week’s NXT TV tapings, the Holland vs. Gargano match featured a “scary moment” after Gargano was dropped on his head. The match was reportedly stopped as NXT bosses Triple H and Shawn Michaels came out with others to check on Gargano. It was also noted that Gargano reportedly apologized to everyone for delaying the tapings. There was some speculation on if WWE would edit the spot out of tonight’s match, but they didn’t.
The spot was edited some but they did show Holland dropping Gargano on his head, which you can see in the video below. NXT returned from a commercial break with Gargano down and the referee checking on him. Mauro screamed out “oh my God!” as Holland rolled away from Gargano. They then aired the replay of what happened. Gargano eventually recovered and the referee checked on him while Candice LeRae encouraged him from ringside. Gargano ended up using the distraction to lure Holland in and drop him with a superkick.
Gargano would go on to win the match with One Final Bear. He is now official for the 5-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover with Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s opener:
Fuck me that landing was scary #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2xnuH7xCuU
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 20, 2020
Incredibly hard to watch.@JohnnyGargano, we are in awe of you. #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/LKMZGKmVpm
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020
Where there's a will, there's a @JohnnyGargano Way. #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/779tixydJ1
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020
ALL ❤️.
Despite a setback, @JohnnyGargano defeats @RidgeWWE to advance to the NXT #NATTitle #LadderMatch at this Saturday's #NXTTakeOver. #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/kibwPPBM41
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE THUNDERDOME Registration Open, Rules For Virtual Fans
- Update on Renee Young Leaving WWE, Recent Social Media Post She Made
- Top WWE Stars Returning Soon?, Backstage News on Vince McMahon and the WWE ThunderDome Launch
- Former WWE Star Blasts Vince McMahon on Impact Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive