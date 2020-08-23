Video of Karrion Kross Getting Checked Out By WWE Trainer After Takeover Injury

As Tim noted earlier, the WWE website confirmed that new WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his big “Takeover: XXX” main event win over Keith Lee. It was noted that Kross will undergo a MRI soon, and they will go from there. The injury was first revealed by Triple H in a post-Takeover media call.

The WWE website noted that Kross suffered a separated acromioclavicular joint during the match. With the MRI scheduled for Monday, there should be an update available in time for Wednesday’s post-Takeover edition of NXT.

WWE has released post-show video of Kross getting checked out by a WWE trainer. You can see that video above.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross’ status. Below is WWE’s announcement on the injury:

Karrion Kross sustains shoulder injury at NXT TakeOver XXX Karrion Kross captured the NXT Championship from Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX, and he did it after sustaining a shoulder injury, WWE.com has learned. WWE medical staff confirmed that Kross sustained a separated acromioclavicular joint during his battle with The Limitless One. Despite the injury, a determined Kross took down the champion, showing incredible toughness by lifting Lee up for a devastating Doomsday Saito off the middle rope to claim the NXT Championship. Kross will have an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury. Stick with WWE Digital and Social platforms for more on Karrion Kross’ status as it becomes available.

