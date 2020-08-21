Video of Karrion Kross’ Intense Workout for WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX”

Below is new video of Karrion Kross training for his match with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee at Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event. Scarlett is also featured in the video.
Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-Show.
