 Video of Karrion Kross' Intense Workout for WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX"

Video of Karrion Kross’ Intense Workout for WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX”

Leave a comment

Below is new video of Karrion Kross training for his match with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee at Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event. Scarlett is also featured in the video.

Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-Show.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy