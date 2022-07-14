Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite ended with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland capturing the AEW World Tag Team Titles. They won the Triple Or Nothing match over Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, and the former champions, The Young Bucks.

As seen below, AEW released post-show footage of Lee addressing the crowd at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. We noted before how Lee tweeted on July 12 about receiving some “less than stellar news” and that last night’s title match was for his two brothers.

In the post-show speech last night, Lee said there are only three people in the world he’s really close to, and he heard two days ago that one of them is now battling stage 4 colon cancer.

Lee dedicated the title win to the friend battling cancer, and another friend. Lee said this was more than just a victory for he and Swerve’s story, it was a victory for his friend and Lee’s statement of live. Lee went on and promised his friend he will always be there for him, telling him to fight harder than Lee previously did to stay alive, fight harder than they did for the titles, and to stay strong. Lee also promised that as soon as he returns to Texas, he will get right in his car and drive to Austin to visit the friend.

Lee and Strickland then exited the ring as fans cheered them on while their music played.

You can see the full video below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.