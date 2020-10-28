– Below is the latest video from Liv Morgan’s personal YouTube channel, featuring a workout with Lana.

Liv explained the workout in the video description and wrote, “If you’re reading this… that means you watched me and CJ ‘work out’ [laughing emoji] This style of work out is called ‘Tabata’ where you work for 20 seconds straight and 10 seconds off for an extended period of time. We did this Tabata style workout for 5 minutes each exercise. First, we started with a cardio of choice. I chose jump rope because it’s one of my favorite exercises. Chose something to get your heart rate going. Second, we did kettle bell swings. Pick a weight that’s comfortable, and swing the kettle bell to eye level (or overhead) using only your hips ! Keep your core tight and arms loose. Finally, we finished up with push-ups! [winking emoji x 2] Keep your body planked, elbows tucked, core tight, and push up using your arms and then lower your body under control.”

– WWE Games has officially announced Season 7 for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. Season 7 will be released for iOS, Android and Facebook Gaming in November 2020. The announcement notes that the game has more than 21 million global downloads since launching in August 2014. Below is the full announcement sent to us today:

WWE® SuperCard Season 7 Coming Soon for iOS, Android Devices and Facebook Gaming

2K’s popular WWE collectible card-battling game heads into Season 7 with new styles and attributes, gameplay modes, card tiers, extensive roster and more

New York, NY – October 28, 2020 – Today, 2K announced that Season 7 of WWE® SuperCard, the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone® and iPad®, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android™ devices* and Facebook Gaming. Featuring greater flexibility in play styles, increased strategic depth, three new card tiers, a huge roster of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, and new ways to earn cards and battle with players around the world, WWE SuperCard will continue raising the bar for competitive and engaging WWE action in a unique format.

“Season 7 of WWE SuperCard delivers the deepest in-game strategy, most thrilling gameplay and the best and most accessible WWE card-battling experience to date,” said Harley Howe, CEO at Cat Daddy Games. “With new ways to tackle tough challenges, three new gameplay tiers and notable changes based on player and fan feedback, Season 7 is poised to deliver the type of fun and engaging content that keeps our players coming back for more.”

Garnering more than 21 million global downloads since its August 2014 debut, WWE SuperCard holds an average rating of 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and a 4.3/5 rating on Google Play**. Offering more than 2,000 cards in active play, WWE SuperCard encourages players to build teams of WWE Superstars and Legends, train them to full potential, battle in various match types and test their skill in fast-paced tournament action. Players can enhance the free-to-play experience by acquiring new card packs.***

WWE SuperCard’s Season 7 includes the following:

– STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

– SUPER MOVES – Build up devastating maneuvers with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents;

– NEW CARD TIERS – Access three new card tiers and compete for 200 new cards;

– ALL GAME MODES– Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes will offer bonus rewards and encourage competition;

– ART REFRESH – Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh which will touch nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics will highlight key information, providing increased excitement and clarity;

– COLLECTIONS – Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly;

– WARGAMES EVENT – Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type, coming soon;

– AND MUCH, MUCH MORE – Look forward to numerous quality-of-life improvements, Daily Login 2.0 rewards, timed promotions and more!

Developed by Cat Daddy Games, a 2K studio, WWE SuperCard will be available for download free of charge on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including the iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices and Facebook Gaming in November 2020. For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube.

* WWE SuperCard requires iOS 10.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases.

** Product ratings as of September 25, 2020.

*** In-game currency redeemed for card packs can be earned via gameplay or purchased. No purchase necessary.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.