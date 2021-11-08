Former Riott Squad members Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) reunited at an airport over the weekend.

The former tag team partners noted on Twitter that they had a random reunion while traveling.

“Just crossed paths with @realrubysoho at the airport. Universe [heart emoji] [sparkles emoji],” Liv wrote.

Ruby responded, “I’m still in shock. The most amazing surprise [heart emoji]”

Morgan and Ruby previously teamed together in WWE, but were split up when WWE released Ruby in June of this year. She debuted with AEW in September.

You can see video of their airport reunion below, along with related tweets:

Just crossed paths with @realrubysoho at the airport. Universe 🖤✨ — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 8, 2021

I’m still in shock. The most amazing surprise ❤️ https://t.co/U29uNlMB8B — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) November 8, 2021

It totally did 😂😩 https://t.co/gymHHAB4FB — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 8, 2021

it was sooooooo cool 🥺 https://t.co/xSHAZEiLGy — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.