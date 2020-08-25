Video Of NXT United Group Assisting Fan Whose Home Was Destroyed By Florida Tornado

Over the weekend, Spectrum Sports 360 host and news analyst Jon Alba covered a story of the NXT United fan group assisting one of their members in DeLand Florida, whose home was destroyed by the tornado that ran through the state. WWE would hear about the circumstances and donate supplies to the loyal fan group, including food, water, gloves, and medical masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now the official WWE NXT Twitter account has shared video footage of the NXT United group pitching in to help a friend in need. Check it out below.