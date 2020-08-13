Video of Peyton Royce Preparing for Her First Bodybuilding & Bikini Competition

Peyton Royce has posted a new video to her “Cassie Vs.” personal YouTube channel, as seen below. The video shows Royce preparing for her first-ever bodybuilding/bikini competition, which takes place next week.

Royce wrote the following in the YouTube video description:

“LOL! I’ll have ticked off ‘Compete in a bodybuilding/ bikini competition’ From my bucket list by this time next week! I’m so excited & nervous for the show. These past 2 weeks have been so fulfilling & draining at the same time. I’ve come to learn that ‘prep brain’ is a real thing because I have had no brain power to do anything except prep since I started this journey. Normally, a full ‘prep’ would consist of 12 weeks of solid ‘clean eating’ (a coach would come up with this plan of attack. It’s not made up as you go kinda thing) & serious workouts in the gym! It requires an insane amount of focus & mental toughness & only the strongest survive! Lol sounds like a new tv series! So anyway, along I trot & aim to do what competitors do in 12 weeks, in THREE!!! 12 weeks has always felt so intimidating to me which I think is partly why I haven’t attempted this in the past. 3 weeks sounded much less intimidating & from a mental stand point was a good but challenging starting point for me. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the final 7 days & day of the show! I’m going to film a Q&A on my experience as well so leave all your questions in the comments for me! Again, thank you all so so much for your continued love & support. It means everything to me!”

