WWE has released a new video of former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Rodriguez training before tonight’s Royal Rumble matchup, which takes place in her hometown of San Antonio. The description reads, “Raquel Rodriguez comes back home to San Antonio to prepare for her Royal Rumble Match debut with the help of her father “Desperado” Ricky González in the same ring she first trained before WWE.”

WWE star Emma is also preparing for tonight’s Royal Rumble. She took to Twitter to joke about her strategy for not getting eliminated in the matchup. Her tweet reads, “Every time someone tries to eliminate me tonight…”