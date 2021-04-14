WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to reveal that she is now officially vaccinated for COVID-19.
McMahon posted a video of her second vaccine shot and said she’s one step closer to getting back to everything she’s missed.
“Officially fully #vaccinated [peace sign emoji] and one step closer to getting back to all of the things I’ve missed these past 12+ months! #COVID19,” she wrote.
WWE has been airing videos for several weeks now with Superstars encouraging fans to get vaccinated. You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below:
Officially fully #vaccinated and one step closer to getting back to all of the things I’ve missed these past 12+ months! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OUEXs8cXAS
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 14, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.