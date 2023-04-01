The lWo (Latino World Order) has returned to WWE.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Rey Mysterio and Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Mysterio sent for the faction so that he could meet with them, and thank them for having his back last week.

Escobar said it’s been heart-breaking to watch what Dominik Mysterio has done to Rey, but he hopes Rey teaches his son a lesson at WrestleMania. Rey said it will be a lesson he will never forget. Santos then promised that Legado del Fantasma will take care of The Judgment Day if they decide to interfere in the match at WrestleMania. Rey responded and said yes, but we’ve got to do it in style. He then presented the group with t-shirts. They revealed the front of the shirts to the camera, and the lWo (Latin World Order) logo was front & center on them.

Mysterio then declared it’s official – they are the new lWo.

There’s no word yet on how far WWE will go with the new Latino World Order storyline.

The Latino World Order began in late 1998 when WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was still with WCW. The group would also feature La Parka, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Villano V, Silver King, Ciclope, El Dandy, Damian 666, and Hector Garza, and their main feud was with Mysterio, who refused to join the other Mexican stars. Mysterio was later forced to join the faction after losing a match to Guerrero. The nWo ended up taking the group out, which led to Mysterio and Konnan feuding with the nWo. The lWo in WCW led to the creation of The Filthy Animals.

Escobar paid tribute to the lWo when launching Legado del Fantasma in 2020 as the LDF logo was inspired by the lWo logo.

