Veteran WWE Superstar The Undertaker may be retired but he’s still got a brutal knife edge chop.

A video surfaced on TikTok this week, showing The Dead Man at some sort of reception. Another man wants to be chopped, and others gathered around wanted to see it as they chanted “chop!” to encourage the moment. The bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey may have also contributed.

Taker, looking like he enjoyed his night, prepared for the big chop and then delivered, knocking the man to the ground. Taker helped the man back to his feet as he declared, “I survived!”

You can see the full clip below:

