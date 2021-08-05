Following last night’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” company president Tony Khan addressed the live crowd from Daily’s place to thank them for all of their support, even calling them the best wrestling fans in the industry. He later revealed that AEW would be returning to Jacksonville for their New Year’s Eve special on the last Wednesday of December (the 29th) for a special edition of Dynamite. Highlights from his speech, including the full video (courtesy of @FlWrestlingFan), are below.

Thanks the fans for their support:

Thank you. It means a lot that you guys are back here. It means to have the fans, and to do a show like that with so many great matches, big moments…I saved a lot of the best stuff for you and I really appreciate all of you. It meant a lot to come back here and I just have to say I’m going to keep coming back. We’re going to keep doing great shows here.

Announces AEW’s return to Daily’s Place in December:

One of my favorite Dynamites of all-time was the Homecoming Dynamite we did on January 1st of 2020 right before the pandemic. It’s a turn-around show in my opinion, it really helped us, it’s a very important show in our history. I just want to tell all of you as close as I possibly could to the two-year anniversary of that show…I’m bringing Dynamite back here New Year’s Eve week. We’ll be back here Wednesday night at the end of December to celebrate New Year’s together.

The Dec. 29, 2021 #AEWDynamite episode will originate from @dailysplace according to @TonyKhan. It coincides with the annual New Years Eve party he throws talent and staff. pic.twitter.com/sos9xPK1U2 — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) August 5, 2021

