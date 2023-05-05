Trinity (fka WWE’s Naomi) has officially arrived in Impact Wrestling.

Tonight’s Impact episode, taped last weekend from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, was headlined by Trinity coming to the ring with a live mic. Her entrance included fans carrying glow sticks. She said it feels good to be back in the ring and in a place she can glow.

Trinity mentioned how Impact has the most storied women’s division in all of pro wrestling, specifically naming Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She made it clear that she came to Impact to win more titles, then warned the locker room to get ready for the brightest star. Trinity said she came to Impact to make an impact and win the Knockouts World Title, which led to a “Trinity!” chant from the crowd.

Purrazzo then interrupted and said since Trinity invoked her name and title, she wanted to be the first to officially welcome Trinity to Impact. Purrazzo said Trinity did her homework and found Impact is the place to be, but she’s just walked into the New Age of The Virtuosa. Purrazzo said she hopes Trinity gets a title shot but if they lock up in the ring together, it won’t be something Trinity can just “walk out on,” referring to how she walked out of a WWE RAW taping one year ago. Trinity responded by saying when they are wrestling against each other, Purrazzo will wish she had just been fired, a reference to her 2020 WWE release.

Grace ended up interrupting, reminding everyone that she has the next title shot from Purrazzo at Under Siege, and she doesn’t plan on losing to Purrazzo again. Grace said Trinity can go ahead and fight Purrazzo but if she wants a title shot, she should find Grace because the title will be hers at Under Siege. Purrazzo and Grace then faced off, while Trinity commented on how she will be waiting for the winner after they handle their business at Under Siege.

Trinity ended the segment and the show by dancing up to the stage while Purrazzo raised her title to Grace.

Trinity will make her Impact in-ring debut against Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King, in a match that should air on Thursday, May 18. You can click here and here for full Impact spoilers from last weekend with notes on Trinity.

