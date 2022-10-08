WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H opened tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

The Game came to the ring for a quick introduction promo, welcoming everyone to the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX.

“There will come a time when you believe that everything is finished… but that, that is the beginning. Welcome to FOX, and welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!,” said Triple H as the crowd erupted.

You can click here to join our live SmackDown on FOX season premiere coverage and Viewing Party.

Below is footage from the brief opener with Triple H:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.