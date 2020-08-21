Video of Vince McMahon Taking a Platform Bump at the WrestleMania 36 Tapings

WWE has released a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon taking a bump from a platform at the WrestleMania 36 tapings back in March.
The clip is from the new “WWE 24: The Show Must Go On” documentary that premieres this Sunday at 10am ET on the WWE Network, on demand. It will then air on the live feed after SummerSlam goes off the air.
The clip features the 74 year old McMahon showing WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski how to properly perform his dive from the 10 foot platform that he worked from on the big event.
Kevin Owens, Gronk, Rhea Ripley, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and others are featured in the video. You can see the preview clip below:
