Wade Barrett says he’s thrilled to be blue once again.

As seen below, Megan Morant interviewed Barrett before tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Barrett commented on joining Michael Cole at the SmackDown commentary table and said it’s really cool because Cole called the majority of his in-ring career with WWE.

Barrett said it’s a “huge thrill” joining Cole on commentary as he considers Cole to be the “G.O.A.T.” of pro wrestling commentary. Barrett joked that he will probably have a falling out with Cole here & there, and that he will give him a hard time, but it’s pretty cool.

Barrett also weighed-in on tonight’s big match between Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and said their first match at Clash at The Castle was the best match he’s seen all year.

The new SmackDown broadcast team will see Cole and Barrett call the action from the booth, while Samantha Irvin continues her ring announcing duties, and backstage interviews conducted by Morant and Kayla Braxton.

You can click here to join our live SmackDown on FOX season premiere coverage and Viewing Party.

Below is full video of Morant and Barrett:

.@StuBennett is excited to be sharing the commentator’s desk with the man who called the majority of his WWE career and whom he considers the GOAT, @MichaelCole, and gives his thoughts on tonight's massive #ICTitle match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TpDFUUOTsT — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.