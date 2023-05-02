Monday’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW was headlined by Seth Rollins defeating Solo Sikoa by DQ due to an attack by The Usos. The final red brand show before WWE Backlash abruptly went off the air with Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn running down to make the save for Rollins.

After RAW went off the air, Rollins, Owens, Zayn and Riddle fought off The Bloodline, forcing Sikoa and Jey Uso to retreat up the ramp. Rollins then hit Jimmy Uso with a Stomp.

Rollins took the mic and called on fans to give it up for Zayn. He did the same for Riddle, adding that he still doesn’t like Riddle but did appreciate his help. Rollins also called on fans to give it up for Owens, but said he wasn’t sure if Owens liked him. Owens responded by giving Rollins a hug, which the crowd cheered for.

The show ended with Rollins, Owens, Zayn and Riddle leading the crowd in singing Rollins’ theme song.

