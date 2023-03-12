Two fans are now engaged to be married following last night’s WWE SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The WWE Instagram account posted the following clip of a man named Troy proposing marriage to a woman named Tia, who said yes. The crowd then cheered them on and the proposal ended with a kiss.

“Love was in the air tonight at #SmackDown! Congrats Troy and Tia on your engagement [heart emoji],” WWE wrote.

You can see the full video below:

