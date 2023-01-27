The WrestleMania 39 sign has been raised inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the site of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

As seen below, WWE released footage of the WrestleMania 39 sign going up in The Alamodome. The winners of Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble and Men’s Royal Rumble will do the famous “WrestleMania sign point” to cement their spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 39, billed as WrestleMania Hollywood, is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Below is the brief clip WWE released today:

BREAKING NEWS: The #WrestleMania 39 sign has been raised inside the Alamodome! pic.twitter.com/ilfphuNueZ — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2023

