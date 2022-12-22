WWE released new footage of Superstars celebrating Christmas and their Season of Giving campaign at various WWE Community events this month.

As seen below, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville hosted a holiday gift shop at Waterside School in Stamford, CT on Saturday, December 3. The festivities continued on Thursday, December 8 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando, FL as Titus O’Neil and WWE employees hosted another holiday gift show.

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon joined Bayley, Finn Balor and WWE employees on Friday, December 9 in Trumbull, CT at the Make-A-Wish Connecticut Winter Wonderland celebration. Wish Kids and their families toured WWE’s Winter Wonderland at the Make-A-Wish Connecticut HQ. The event included horse & carriage rides, lights and festive displays, letters to Santa Claus, and more. Finally, Sarah Schreiber and Tamina Snuka hosted another event on Thursday, December 15 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Los Angeles, CA.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the annual Happy Holidays video from WWE. The 2022 version features voice-work from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, plus appearances by The Bloodline, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Alpha Academy, The Miz, and others.

Below is the new WWE Community video for the holidays:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.