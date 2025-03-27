As noted, Ricochet and Samantha Irvin tied the knot this week.

The longtime pro wrestling couple first got engaged to be married back in January of 2023, while Irvin was still the lead ring announcer for WWE, and Ricochet was still an active member of the WWE talent roster.

Fast-forward two years, Irvin is essentially retired from pro wrestling, no longer working for WWE, while Ricochet left WWE and jumped-ship to AEW, where he will challenge for the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega and “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view on April 6.

During the March 26 episode of AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, MN., Ricochet appeared in a taped video segment that aired live after an Omega vs. Blake Christian match. As Omega was being confronted by Bailey in the ring for a promo segment hyping their triple-threat title tilt on 4/6, Ricochet appeared on the big screen.

In the taped message, Ricochet referenced not being in “The Twin Cities,” as he was away for his wedding to Irvin.

Video footage and several photos from the Ricochet and Samantha Irvin wedding ceremony have found their way online, which you can check out below.

Congratulations goes out to Ricochet and Samantha Irvin from all of us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.