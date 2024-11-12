WarGames are heating up.

And it looks like we’ve got our fifth members for the two Bloodline teams in the Men’s WarGames match.

WWE taped the November 18 episode of Raw at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 11, and during the taping, the ongoing mystery surrounding who will be the fifth member for The Bloodline and The Original Bloodline teams appears to be solved.

The 11/11 show saw Seth Rollins turn down an offer from Sami Zayn to join The Original Bloodline team, while also continuing his wild brawl with “Big” Bronson Reed.

During the 11/18 taping, Rollins and Reed continued their issues, but this time when things were all said and done, it was Solo Sikoa who stood side-by-side with “Big” Bronson, with both of their hands raised in the air.

For those interested, check out complete WWE Raw Spoilers for November 18, 2024.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.