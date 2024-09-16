Rey Mysterio gave Dana White a cool gift over the weekend.

While attending UFC 306 during Mexican Independence Weekend on Saturday, September 14, the WWE Hall of Fame legend was shown on the broadcast in the crowd wearing a custom “Noche” mask to celebrate the annual UFC Noche event, which was held at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

During his time at the show, the LWO member and pro wrestling legend visited backstage and was captured on camera taking the custom Noche mask off of his head and handing it to the UFC President, giving it to him as a special gift.

“I’m honored,” said White with a smile.

Check out the exchange via the video embedded below.