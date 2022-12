A new trailer has been released for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League revealing Batman.

The video pays tribute to legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy, who was the voice of Batman on multiple animated movies, and video games, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

The game is set for release May 26, 2023 with current AEW TNT Champion and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe voicing King Shark in the game.