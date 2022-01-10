Full video has been revealed of Sasha Banks appearing in ESPN’s opening segment to kick off the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The game will air tonight at 8pm ET via ESPN and the ESPN app.

As noted earlier, the segment features Banks as a futuristic superhero who sparks the start of the game using the final piece of confetti from last year’s game in Miami, to the teams running out on the field this year in Indianapolis.

You can see full video below, along with a few tweets from Banks and WWE.

Banks commented to Variety, “It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing. I love the outfit, I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”

This is the latest collaboration between WWE and ESPN. They previously collaborated when Big E voiced the introductions for ESPN’s promo for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight back in October. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg joined College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia-Michigan game on December 31. ESPN’s Creative Content Unit produced the segment with Banks.

WWE announced over the weekend that Banks is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury at last Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. She suffered a bruised calcaneus bone, and is currently at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. There is no word on when the ESPN segment was filmed.

Stay tuned for more. You can see full video of the Banks ESPN segment below, along with a behind-the-scenes tweet WWE posted, and a few tweets from Banks:

