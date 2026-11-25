Shawn Michaels couldn’t be prouder of Thea Hail.

During the November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Hail delivered an emotional in-ring promo addressing her battle with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.

As part of the powerful segment, which was incorporated into her ongoing rivalry with Chantel Monroe, Hail encouraged people to embrace their differences rather than apologize for them. She also stressed the importance of showing kindness to those dealing with struggles that others might not understand.

“With or without hair, I’m Thea Hail. And in a world where nobody knows what’s real or not, this is,” Hail said before proceeding to shave her head.

Following the show, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative Shawn Michaels took to social media to share footage of himself embracing Hail backstage and telling her that she is beautiful.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend also praised the young NXT Superstar for her bravery in an accompanying statement.

“There are moments in this business that go far beyond what happens inside the ring. The courage and strength Thea Hail showed tonight is something truly special,” Michaels wrote via X. “Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is embrace change and face it head-on. Couldn’t be prouder of you, Thea.”