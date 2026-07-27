Daniel Garcia had a pair of tense interactions with fans following AEW Redemption on Sunday night.

Videos circulating on social media show Garcia slapping phones out of two fans’ hands while making his way through the crowd alongside The Death Riders after the event at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

As Garcia and the group exited through the arena, he appeared to knock a phone from one fan’s hand near the barricade before stopping to exchange words with the spectator. There is no clear audio of the interaction, making it unclear what was said or what prompted Garcia to stop. Garcia appeared visibly upset before eventually walking away.

Moments later, a second incident occurred. A fan wearing a red jersey was leaning over a nearby balcony while recording the scene when Garcia reached up and appeared to slap the phone from the fan’s hand. The device fell to the area below as Garcia continued toward the exit.

The situation ended on a more positive note, however, as fellow Death Riders member Jon Moxley was seen retrieving the fallen phone and returning it to the fan before leaving the arena.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.