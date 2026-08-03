A video made the rounds on social media this week showing EC3 making his entrance at an independent show — limping, and appearing to not be all there physically.

Rockstar Spud, better known as Drake Maverick, addressed the clip on social media after speaking directly with EC3 to get clarity on what fans were seeing.

Spud’s statement reads as follows:

“I spoke to Michael (EC3) this morning. Long travel day, multiple flights, heavy training upon landing, messed up leg and (I quote) “Add in disrupted sleep, meal timing, hydration and hours of travel, and my digestive system was completely off schedule. My Gl tract could not produce my usual shit myself lean before hand.” The video circulating is taken from match two of a one night story, where he is selling the effects of a leg from earlier (which is already really hurt but working as mentioned he through injury). Please consider the real human being behind what you post but I appreciate everyone’s concern as I myself was concerned enough to ask. I love my friend. I believe he is good”

EC3 took to social media to address the video himself, posting a lengthy statement on X.

Here’s what he wrote:

“For actual context: The clip making the rounds is from my second match of the day, after a 4:00 a.m. wake-up, international travel, layover airport cardio, multiple flights, pull-day training upon landing, and an entrance where I’m intentionally selling an already tender leg. Selling.

Professional wrestling is built on communicating consequence.

If one is beat up, tired, or protecting a body part, the intent is to show it. Travel, disrupted sleep, altered meal timing, hydration changes and hours of sitting also tend to throw your digestive system completely off schedule. Disrupted biology doesn’t care what time bell time is, or if it misses the morning constitutional. Anyone who’s maintained very low body fat for years knows your physique can change noticeably from one day, even hour to hour, based on perfectly ordinary physiology. Despite my own vanity in maintaining sub-10% body fat at 220-ish pounds, I’m not particularly interested in spending my life proving I’m in shape… (for real.) I’d rather spend that time figuring out how to keep the next generation physically capable, creatively fulfilled, mentally resilient, and confident in themselves than my generation was coached to be. After twenty years of rings, ropes, travel, negative energy, and occasional injuries, I’ve learned plenty through trial and error. At Exodus Pro we’ve built our training around those lessons: smarter strength, better nutrition, recovery, movement quality, longevity, creative freedom, and positive belief. Because some of us eventually decide to become the people we wished had been there to show us the way. Not because those ideas are trendy, but because I don’t want the people coming after me paying the same physical, creative, or mental price I did just to discover what actually works. That’s where my energy goes.

Not into bathroom mirror selfies or internet defense. As I write this, I’m sitting in another airport on another layover. If anyone needs me, I’ll be at the D Gates getting my steps in, voodoo flossing my ankle, wacky lymphatic movements, and getting ready to do it all over again. Building wrestlers. Building people.

Trying to leave this business better than I found it…

or until somebody finally kicks my ass.”