Another update has surfaced regarding the Seth Rollins injury situation.

As noted, there are those who insist that Rollins’ injury is a work, noting that he faked the injury to work those behind-the-scenes and the public, in an effort to camouflage a rumored Money In The Bank cash-in at SummerSlam or soon after.

At the same time, others claim the injury is serious, and feel the worked injury rumors are disrespectful to the real-life situation Rollins is in right now.

In a new video shared via Instagram by Becky Lynch, you can support either claim depending on which camp you’re in, as now there is video of Rollins in public with his daughter, while wearing a big knee brace and getting around with the help of crutches.

Check out the new video below. We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the Seth Rollins injury situation continues to surface.

Becky Lynch shares video in new Instagram post of Seth Rollins moving on crutches. pic.twitter.com/vLLfKEblXh — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 20, 2025

