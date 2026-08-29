WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was involved in a car accident in India on Saturday.

According to India Today, Khali escaped injury after his SUV collided with another vehicle near the Panipat toll plaza. No injuries were reported in the accident, although Khali’s vehicle sustained damage.

“The Great Khali narrowly escaped injury after his SUV collided with another vehicle near the Panipat toll plaza. No one was injured in the accident, though Khali’s vehicle was damaged. He later left the damaged SUV and continued towards Sonipat in another vehicle.”

The incident comes just days after Khali became involved in efforts to assist families impacted by severe flooding in Assam.

Earlier this week, Khali joined the Jodhpur-based TrueHope Foundation in supporting flood victims in Sivasagar as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue in the region.

Speaking about his involvement in the relief efforts, Khali stressed the importance of using his platform to help those in need.

“Before we are celebrities, we are human beings. If we cannot come forward to serve another human being, then being a celebrity has little meaning,” he said.

Khali, 54, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.