You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
– Sage Scott and Jack St. Patrick vs. The Lucha Brothers
– Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander
– Peter Avalon vs. Frankie Kazarian
– D3 and Ryzin vs. Jurassic Express
– Jora Johl vs. Orange Cassidy
– Angelica Risk vs. Julia Hart
– Tre’ Lamar vs. Lance Archer
– Kelsey Heather vs. Abadon
– Dante Martin and Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston and Vary Morales, and Aaron Frye
– Baron Black vs Ethan Page
– Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. The Gunn Club