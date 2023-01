You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* JAS’ Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson

* Danika Della Rouge vs. Kiera hogan

* Jaiden vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ari Daivari vs. Action Andretti

* Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers

* Brian Cook & Deimos vs. JAS’ Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia