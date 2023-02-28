You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie
* Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor
* Top Flight, AR Fox, & Matt Sydal vs. The Trustbusters
* Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys
* Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales
* Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Workhorsemen
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio
* Dean Alexander vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash
* Evil Uno vs. J. Spade
* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, & Oliver Sawyer
* Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li
* Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven
* Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen